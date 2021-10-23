Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley expects reaction from East Fife setback

By Jamie Durent
23/10/2021, 6:00 am
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley.
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley expects a reaction from his side this weekend as they entertain Clyde on home soil.

Cove were off-colour a week ago as they went down 4-2 to bottom-side East Fife and Hartley wants his players to put things right this weekend.

During his time at the Balmoral Stadium Hartley has largely been able to count on his players to bounce back quickly. Defeats have rarely snowballed into losing runs.

He said: “The reaction is the key thing and I would expect a big reaction on Saturday.

“Last weekend wasn’t us and had too many players having an off-day. You’ve always got the next game and we don’t dwell on it too much.

“It’s about what we do this weekend. We’re strong at home and we’ve got to continue that.

“That’s what we all try and do, strive to be better. We’re here to win and I can’t say too many times throughout my time at the club where we’ve been well off it.”

League One remains an unpredictable beast, with just six points separating Cove in second from second-bottom Clyde.

Queen’s Park are the current pace-setters in the division and remain unbeaten, with five wins and five draws from their 10 games.

Hartley added: “This league is tough, it doesn’t matter if it’s top-v-bottom. If you’re not on your game or you switch off, have too many people off it, you’ll not win.

“There’s not really anyone that’s stood out to me because the league is so tight. Everybody can beat each other.

“Going on wins of three or four in a row is hard but if you can do it, you’ll be right up there. Likewise if you go the other way. We just have to make sure we remain as consistent as we can through the season.”

Cove are likely to be without Harry Milne and Blair Yule for this weekend’s game, with the pair both missing out at New Bayview last weekend.

Cove Rangers defender Harry Milne.
Cove Rangers defender Harry Milne.

Defender Ryan Strachan is back in contention after a troublesome start to the season. He came on as a half-time substitution against East Fife after Scott Ross took ill.

Hartley said: “It’s been stop-start for Ryan. It was an enforced change at half-time with Scott not being well during the game. It wasn’t ideal and I don’t like changing a player at half-time, but it was forced on me.

“It’ll be touch and go for Harry and Blair. They did some work with the physio on Thursday night but I think it’ll be too early for them.”