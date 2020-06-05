Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley and staff agree contract extensions until 2025

Paul Hartley, assistant Gordon Young and fitness coach Tam Ritchie have agreed new deals with Cove Rangers, meaning they will remain at the Balmoral Stadium until at least 2025.

The trio had two years left to run on their existing deals, but – after a season which saw Highland League graduates Cove cruise to the League Two title – chairman Keith Moorhouse said: “I would like to thank Paul, Gordon and Tam for committing their long-term future to the club.

“This is a real statement of intent for us in terms of fulfilling our ambitious five-year plan.

“Since their arrival, the management team have made a significant impact at Cove Rangers and our success last season, our first at SPFL level, was beyond our expectations.

“Thanks to the professionalism of Paul and his team, we topped the table all season, but more importantly they raised the performance levels of our players, setting high standards throughout the club, whilst also playing an exciting brand of attacking football.

“As a club we want to build upon our achievements of last season and look forward to the challenges that League One will bring.

“Securing our management team on such significant deals ensures the long-term stability of the club and reinforces our ambition to become an established team in the SPFL.”

Former Scotland international midfielder Hartley, who has previously managed Alloa Athletic, Dundee and Falkirk, replaced John Sheran – now director of football at Cove – last summer.

Hartley said: “When the Chairman suggested he wanted to extend the contracts of myself, Gordon and Tam we had absolutely no hesitation.

“I knew when I joined the club last summer the chairman and board of directors were ambitious and their support in our first season in the SPFL was fantastic.

“I have a very strong working relationship with the chairman and his desire to have us involved in the long-term strategy of Cove Rangers is very pleasing.

“We have a big challenge ahead of us to deliver their aspirations but it’s one that the three of us as a management team are delighted to take on.

“The success we enjoyed last season was testament to the hard work and dedication of not only the players, who bought in to what we were trying to achieve, but also the staff behind the scenes at the club who all worked tirelessly for the good of the team.

“I’m looking forward to getting the players back together so we can begin our preparations for what should be an exciting season in League One.”