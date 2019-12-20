Cove Rangers boss aims for talks with Dundee United on Declan Glass’ future

Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley plans talks with Robbie Neilson over Declan Glass’ future – but accepts the midfielder is likely to head back to Dundee United.

Glass has enjoyed an impressive loan spell at the Balmoral Stadium since joining in the summer, scoring six times in 19 games and helping the Aberdeen side to the top of League 2.

He is due to return to Tannadice after Cove’s game against Stirling Albion on January 11 and his performances so far this campaign earned him an extended deal with the Arabs, keeping him with the club until the summer of 2022.

His United team-mate Matty Smith is also on loan with Hartley’s side but has been sidelined through injury.

Suspension had kept Glass out of the last two Cove games but he returns from suspension for tomorrow’s trip to Hampden Park to face Queen’s Park. The pair also played alongside Cove midfielder Fraser Fyvie at the Scottish Championship club.

Hartley, who will be without Dan Higgins and Harry Milne for the national stadium visit, will discuss Glass’ next move with his former Hearts team-mate Neilson in the coming weeks. But it appears the 19-year-old will be back at his parent club.

The manager said: “If we can get him any longer then great, but it looks like he might go back just now. He’s due back after the Stirling Albion game, so we’ll see where we are then.

“He’s been terrific since he arrived from Dundee United – he’s been great to work with and has made a big

contribution to us.

“When young players go out on loan, they need to make an impact, get experience and hopefully he’s learned a lot of stuff in the period of time he’s been with us.”

Glass has played 10 times for the United first team and also had a spell on loan last season with League 1 side Airdrieonians. He said last month he credits his spell with Cove for earning him his extended United deal.