Blair Yule insists Cove Rangers are not satisfied at just making the League One play-offs – and want to push on further.

Cove booked their place in the play-offs with the win over Montrose last week but await the outcome of tonight’s Airdrieonians v Falkirk game to find out who they will face on Saturday.

A win for the Diamonds, on the back of their 2-0 win at Cove on Saturday, will see them return to the Balmoral Stadium this weekend. Should Airdrieonians drop points then Cove will head to the Penny Cars Stadium on Saturday, while it would take a three-goal swing in Falkirk’s favour for them to book another meeting with Cove.

Morton have already been confirmed as the Championship representative in the play-offs, while Montrose have an outside chance of being involved.

Yule, an ever-present in the league this season, says there is a confident mood in the Cove squad heading into the final games of the season.

He said: “We’re buzzing to be here but now that we’ve got here, there’s no point settling. We want to go further than this.

“We know the teams in our league quite well but depending where we finish, we’ll need to wait and see who we’re playing.

“We’re quietly confident going into these ties so we’ll work on things this week and whoever we’re playing, we’ll try get through.”

The second leg of the play-off semi-final is a week today, with the winner facing either Morton or the team finishing fourth in League One for a place in the Championship.

Cove have been consistently among the top teams throughout the season, despite it being their debut campaign at this level. Yule feels they can be pleased with how they have performed over the 22 league games.

He added: “I think in the second half against Airdrieonians it was evident there was a bit of fatigue coming in. To get to where we are just now is good and we’re pretty happy with how we’ve done.

“We’ve done well. In-house we know we could have done better in some games – we’ve dropped points at home and away, where we felt we could have got wins instead of draws.

“It’s our first season in this league and we’ve done really well so far. It’s now the real stuff so we’ll be happy to get going again.”