Cove Rangers beaten by full-time Falkirk but proud of their spirited display – Paul Hartley

Paul Hartley insists his Cove Rangers players will not be too down after losing their unbeaten record in the 1-0 defeat to Falkirk.

Callumn Morrison’s second-half strike was all that separated the two teams in Falkirk, with Hartley adding that Cove again proved they are a match for any side in the league.

The Aberdeen outfit had won their first four games of the season prior to Saturday, including beating full-time opposition already in Partick Thistle. They gave a spirited performance at the weekend and created chances to trouble Falkirk on their own patch.

They were indebted to some impressive saves from goalkeeper Stuart McKenzie to keep them in the game, but Hartley remained pleased with how his side acquitted themselves at a difficult venue.

Hartley said: “Credit to the players. This team’s come a long way in a short space of time. We played some good stuff at times and were never out of the game.

“It’s football, you lose games. It’s how you bounce back. We’ve shown it every game this season – this team is used to winning. We’ll bounce back from this. We’re not too down.

“We’ll not get too high, not get too low, when we win or we get beat. We’re a good outfit and I think a lot of teams show us the respect we’re due.”

Cove were without the suspended Jamie Masson and injured Daniel Higgins, but started brightly, with Fraser Fyvie testing Peter Morrison with an effort from distance.

At the other end, McKenzie kept out Anton Dowds twice, with the second parried save resulting in Morrison having a goal disallowed for offside.

Morrison did find the net in the second half as he turned in a cross from Dowds on the stretch, while the ex-Hearts youngster had two further chances shortly after – one clipped the bar and the other was clawed away by McKenzie at his near post.

Sammon was denied by McKenzie’s outstretched boot and it was the Cove keeper again who prevented a late second as the visitors pressed forward, with Charlie Telfer and Morrison kept out.

Dowds thought he had found the net, but McKenzie’s superb save turned his shot on to the post and the one chance for Cove came for Leighton McIntosh, who shot narrowly wide after Megginson chested Connor Scully’s pass into his path.

Hartley added: “We had a gameplan, we watched them and saw what they’re about. They’re a physical team with a lot of experience. We’re a young team, in terms of coming into league football, but we’ve shown we’re a match for anyone on our day.

“Our players stood up to it today, they were good team-mates. We’ll be ready to go again next week. We know how difficult these games are away from home.”

Cove remain top of League One by a point, but Falkirk will leapfrog them should they beat Dumbarton tomorrow.

Hartley’s side are back in action against Airdrieonians away from home next weekend and will have influential midfielder Masson back available.