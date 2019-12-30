Cove Rangers axe Fraser Aird after gesture during Celtic-Rangers clash caught on camera

Cove Rangers have said Fraser Aird will leave the club with “immediate effect” after he was caught on TV cameras making a gesture during Sunday’s Celtic-Rangers clash.

Aird was in the Rangers end for the 2-1 Gers Premiership win.

On the Canadian international’s future, Cove said: “Cove Rangers FC is aware of an image which is circulating relating to one of our players at the recent Celtic v Rangers match.

“As a club we do not condone such behaviour and expect all of our players to represent our club in the correct manner at all times.

“Fraser Aird’s contract with the club was due to expire at the start of January and as a result he will be leaving the club with immediate effect.”