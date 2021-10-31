Cove Rangers and Queen’s Park delivered strong advert for League One, says Paul Hartley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport / Football / Scottish Football / Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers and Queen’s Park delivered strong advert for League One, says Paul Hartley

By Jamie Durent
31/10/2021, 11:45 am
Cove Rangers captain Mitch Megginson is congratulated by Finlay Robertson.
In a contest between two of League One’s title-hopefuls, Cove Rangers and Queen’s Park left little out on the field.

Six goals and a sending off ensured the paying public were treated to an exhibition of enthralling from two of the division’s premier outfits.

Cove should have been well clear after a dominant first half. Rory McAllister had put them in front and Mitch Megginson, Jamie Masson and Morgyn Neill had all gone close.

Two goals in five minutes turned the game on its head, with Bob McHugh and Louis Longridge finding the net from Queens’ rare forays forward.

Megginson restored parity and a Stuart Morrison own-goal turned the game in Cove’s favour again, before Simon Murray saw red.

But in the closing stages Cove were undone by a set-piece again, as Michael Doyle headed in to ensure the Spiders took a share of the spoils.

Rory McAllister opened the scoring for Cove Rangers.
“It was a really good game with lots of attacking football,” said Cove manager Paul Hartley. “It was really open and I thought we were terrific in the first half.

“We should have scored more goals and then just switched off for a couple of key moments before half-time. We regrouped and managed to get the equaliser and the third goal.

“They went down to 10 men and then we didn’t do our jobs (for their third goal). But some of our stuff was outstanding.

“It was a great advert for League One. I do believe this league will come down to the last game of the season because of the quality of the teams.”

Rory McAllister is in the vicinity as Stuart Morrison turns into his own net.
A feature of Cove’s play in the first-half in particular was their ability to win the ball high up the park, with their front four effective in forcing Queens into mistakes.

McAllister found the net early after Megginson laid it off to him but after Cove failed to clear a corner, McHugh levelled.

McHugh turned provider for the second after his shot crashed off the post and Longridge converted the rebound.

Momentum turned in the hosts favour when Murray was sent off for clattering into Harry Milne, with Megginson’s header shortly after levelling the game.

Morrison then inadvertently turned Blair Yule’s looping cross into his own net with McAllister lurking, only for Doyle to head in to make it 3-3.

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley.
“They knew they were in a game,” added Hartley. “We know we’re strong here and have got a lot of quality in the team. We showed it.

“We were excellent in that first period, with how we controlled the ball and moved it.

“If you switch off or don’t do the basics well you can get punished though. They didn’t have many attacks in the first period and we controlled the final third.

“We wanted to go with a high-press and be aggressive in our play and we worked on it during the week. We managed to do that but sometimes you can’t do that for the full game.”

There may be a little concern over the fitness of Connor Scully and Shay Logan, both of whom had to come off in the second half.

“The two full-backs picked up knocks and we had to rejig again,” said Hartley. “It was a hard-fought game and there were a lot of tackles flying in.”