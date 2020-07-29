Cove Rangers and Peterhead to meet in first League One derby at Balmoor on October 24 as SPFL reveals fixtures

North-east sides Cove Rangers and Peterhead will meet in League One for the first time on October 24.
The fixtures for the Championship, League One and League Two, which are scheduled to begin on October 17, have been released this afternoon.
Of particular intrigue for fans in the region was when Cove and the Blue Toon would contest their derby matches. The first such meeting will take place at Balmoor, before the Balmoral Stadium plays host to the sides on January 2, 2021.
Peterhead, who finished eighth in League One last term, will then welcome promoted League Two champions Cove for a second time on March 13.
Cove Rangers and Peterhead’s full League One fixture lists:
Cove Rangers:
17/1/20 Cove Rangers v East Fife
24/10/20 Peterhead v Cove Rangers
31/10/20 Cove Rangers v Partick Thistle
7/11/20 Cove Rangers v Forfar Athletic
21/11/20 Falkirk v Cove Rangers
28/11/20 Airdrieonians v Cove Rangers
5/12/20 Cove Rangers v Montrose
12/12/20 Dumbarton v Cove Rangers
19/12/20 Cove Rangers v Clyde
26/12/20 Forfar Athletic v Cove Rangers
2/1/21 Cove Rangers v Peterhead
16/1/21 Partick Thistle v Cove Rangers
23/1/21 East Fife v Cove Rangers
6/2/21 Cove Rangers v Airdrieonians
13/2/21 Clyde v Cove Rangers
20/2/21 Cove Rangers v Dumbarton
27/2/21 Cove Rangers v Falkirk
6/3/21 Montrose v Cove Rangers
13/3/21 Peterhead v Cove Rangers
20/3/21 Cove Rangers v Partick Thistle
27/3/21 Cove Rangers v Forfar Athletic
3/4/21 Dumbarton v Cove Rangers
10/4/21 Cove Rangers v East Fife
17/4/21 Falkirk v Cove Rangers
20/4/21 (7.45ko) Cove Rangers v Clyde
24/4/21 Airdrieonians v Cove Rangers
1/5/21 Cove Rangers v Montrose
Peterhead
17/1/10 Airdrieonians v Peterhead
24/10/20 Peterhead v Cove Rangers
31/10/20 Clyde v Peterhead
7/11/20 Montrose v Peterhead
21/11/20 Peterhead v Dumbarton
28/11/20 Peterhead v Forfar Athletic
5/12/20 Falkirk v Peterhead
12/12/20 Peterhead v East Fife
19/12/20 Partick Thistle v Peterhead
26/12/20 Peterhead v Montrose
2/1/21 Cove Rangers v Peterhead
16/1/21 Peterhead v Airdrieonians
23/1/21 Dumbarton v Peterhead
6/2/21 Peterhead v Clyde
13/2/21 Forfar Athletic v Peterhead
20/2/21 Peterhead v Partick Thistle
27/2/21 East Fife v Peterhead
6/3/21 Peterhead v Falkirk
13/3/21 Peterhead v Cove Rangers
20/3/21 Clyde v Peterhead
27/3/21 Airdrieonians v Peterhead
3/4/21 Peterhead v Forfar Athletics
10/4/21 Partick Thistle v Peterhead
17/4/21 Peterhead v East Fife
20/4/21 (7.45ko) Montrose v Peterhead
24/4/21 Peterhead v Dumbarton
1/5/21 Falkirk v Peterhead
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe