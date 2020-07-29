Cove Rangers and Peterhead to meet in first League One derby at Balmoor on October 24 as SPFL reveals fixtures

North-east sides Cove Rangers and Peterhead will meet in League One for the first time on October 24.

The fixtures for the Championship, League One and League Two, which are scheduled to begin on October 17, have been released this afternoon.

Of particular intrigue for fans in the region was when Cove and the Blue Toon would contest their derby matches. The first such meeting will take place at Balmoor, before the Balmoral Stadium plays host to the sides on January 2, 2021.

Peterhead, who finished eighth in League One last term, will then welcome promoted League Two champions Cove for a second time on March 13.

Cove Rangers and Peterhead’s full League One fixture lists:

Cove Rangers:

17/1/20 Cove Rangers v East Fife

24/10/20 Peterhead v Cove Rangers

31/10/20 Cove Rangers v Partick Thistle

7/11/20 Cove Rangers v Forfar Athletic

21/11/20 Falkirk v Cove Rangers

28/11/20 Airdrieonians v Cove Rangers

5/12/20 Cove Rangers v Montrose

12/12/20 Dumbarton v Cove Rangers

19/12/20 Cove Rangers v Clyde

26/12/20 Forfar Athletic v Cove Rangers

2/1/21 Cove Rangers v Peterhead

16/1/21 Partick Thistle v Cove Rangers

23/1/21 East Fife v Cove Rangers

6/2/21 Cove Rangers v Airdrieonians

13/2/21 Clyde v Cove Rangers

20/2/21 Cove Rangers v Dumbarton

27/2/21 Cove Rangers v Falkirk

6/3/21 Montrose v Cove Rangers

13/3/21 Peterhead v Cove Rangers

20/3/21 Cove Rangers v Partick Thistle

27/3/21 Cove Rangers v Forfar Athletic

3/4/21 Dumbarton v Cove Rangers

10/4/21 Cove Rangers v East Fife

17/4/21 Falkirk v Cove Rangers

20/4/21 (7.45ko) Cove Rangers v Clyde

24/4/21 Airdrieonians v Cove Rangers

1/5/21 Cove Rangers v Montrose

Peterhead

17/1/10 Airdrieonians v Peterhead

24/10/20 Peterhead v Cove Rangers

31/10/20 Clyde v Peterhead

7/11/20 Montrose v Peterhead

21/11/20 Peterhead v Dumbarton

28/11/20 Peterhead v Forfar Athletic

5/12/20 Falkirk v Peterhead

12/12/20 Peterhead v East Fife

19/12/20 Partick Thistle v Peterhead

26/12/20 Peterhead v Montrose

2/1/21 Cove Rangers v Peterhead

16/1/21 Peterhead v Airdrieonians

23/1/21 Dumbarton v Peterhead

6/2/21 Peterhead v Clyde

13/2/21 Forfar Athletic v Peterhead

20/2/21 Peterhead v Partick Thistle

27/2/21 East Fife v Peterhead

6/3/21 Peterhead v Falkirk

13/3/21 Peterhead v Cove Rangers

20/3/21 Clyde v Peterhead

27/3/21 Airdrieonians v Peterhead

3/4/21 Peterhead v Forfar Athletics

10/4/21 Partick Thistle v Peterhead

17/4/21 Peterhead v East Fife

20/4/21 (7.45ko) Montrose v Peterhead

24/4/21 Peterhead v Dumbarton

1/5/21 Falkirk v Peterhead