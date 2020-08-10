Cove Rangers and Peterhead learn Betfred Cup group opponents

The last two Highland League champions will face off in the Betfred Cup as Cove Rangers and Brora Rangers were drawn together.

Paul Hartley’s Cove side, champions of League Two last season, will face the Cattachs, who won the Highland League title this summer but were not promoted to the SPFL after the pyramid play-offs were scrapped.

They are joined in Group C by Premiership giants Hibernian, Hartley’s former club Dundee and League One side Forfar Athletic.

Peterhead boss Jim McInally will face his old club Dundee United, St Johnstone, Brechin City and Kelty Hearts.

Caley Thistle will start their Betfred Cup campaign against fellow Championship challengers Hearts. Also in Inverness’ group are Cowdenbeath, Raith Rovers and East Fife.

Ross County will take on Highland neighbours Elgin City, Arbroath, Stirling Albion and Montrose in Group D.

The competition gets underway on Tuesday October 6, ahead of the start of the lower league seasons.

Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen and Motherwell will come into the competition at the last-16 stage, with the final due to take place on February 28 2021.