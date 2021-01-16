Cove Rangers legend Alan Redford impressed by their start to League One

Alan Redford reckons Cove Rangers are a more creative side than most teams in League One.

The club stalwart, who left last summer, has watched some of Cove’s games from home this season and has been impressed by what he has seen.

Paul Hartley’s side sit second in League One after 11 games, with all leagues below the Championship now on pause for three weeks due to lockdown restrictions across Scotland.

Redford said: “I would imagine they would be pretty happy with where they’re at.

“They had five games that maybe took them down a wee bit, but I think they’ve got to be happy. They’re still in a really good position – to be second at this stage, they would have taken that at the start of the season.

“They look more creative than most teams in the league. They have carried on from last year.

“It’s not quite as easy to get wins as it was, but I think you’re seeing them play the football the manager wants them to play.

“The conditions at Cove can impact quite a lot of these games. But Cove know how to deal with them and are used to playing on the pitch.”

Cove recorded an impressive 3-2 victory over Alloa Athletic in the Scottish Cup last weekend, which earned them a third-round trip to Ibrox to face Rangers.

Redford believes it could be the biggest game in the club’s history and has a tinge of envy for his former team-mates going to play at one of the biggest grounds in Scotland.

He said: “If it would be in front of a packed house, what an experience that would be. There’s guys that have played in front of big crowds in their early career, but I think this would be Cove’s biggest game.

“What a great thing to share with guys you’ve grown up playing football with.”

Legendary Cove Rangers defender Alan Redford has left the club after more than a decade of loyal service Read more from the manager, team-mates past & present and the chairman here ➡️ https://t.co/31TV0vN9V2 Thanks for the memories, Reds 💙#COYC pic.twitter.com/rIFaRvbKBG — Cove Rangers FC (@CoveRangersFC) June 4, 2020

Redford left Cove last summer after a decade of service, winning four Highland League titles and League Two after signing from Huntly in 2010.

The way the campaign ended – curtailed by Covid-19 – wasn’t how the veteran defender wanted to finish, but so far he hasn’t missed being involved in the game.

He said: “It wasn’t the best way to finish, but they ended up winning the league and I got a winner’s medal for it. It’s strange when you don’t really feature throughout the season; it’s definitely a different experience to when you feature heavily and have a big impact on what happens.

“With the way things have broken down (with the football season), I’m not too disappointed not to be playing.

“I do miss the competitive side of it, but the kids are getting older and are doing plenty of activities. I would be rushing around and probably wouldn’t enjoy that side of it.

“I would rather not change what my kids are doing than have to put that to one side and prioritise myself, as it wouldn’t be fair.”