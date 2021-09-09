Cove Rangers add former Dundee United youngster Ola Adeyemo

Cove Rangers have signed former Dundee United youngster Ola Adeyemo on a deal until January.

Adeyemo was most recently with League of Ireland side Wexford and made one appearance for Dundee United’s first-team in the 2014-15 season.

He was born in London but raised in Dublin and is of Nigerian heritage. Adeyemo started his career at UCD before joining United in 2014, making his debut against Kilmarnock.

After a loan spell at East Fife, the 26-year-old spent a season in Watford’s under-21 squad before moving to Norwegian third-tier side Valdres in 2017.

Adeyemo had a trial with Falkirk in November 2018, three months after current Cove boss Paul Hartley had left, and later played for English non-league sides Walton Casuals and Lewes.

✍️ We are delighted to confirm the signing of former Watford, Dundee United and East Fife striker Ola Adeyemo. The 26-year-old, who was born in Nigeria but raised in London and Dublin, has agreed a deal until January and will wear the number 17 shirt. 𝙒𝙚𝙡𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙚, 𝙊𝙡𝙖 🤝 — Cove Rangers FC (@CoveRangersFC) September 9, 2021

Hartley told the Cove website: “He’s been in training for the last week or so and has really impressed. Ola has pace as well as strength, so gives us a different option at the top end of the pitch.

“It’s also good to have another striker in because nobody really knows how things are going to go as far as the squad being affected by the pandemic goes. It was important to add a bit more cover as well as competition up front.

“It’s now up to Ola to make the best of the opportunity he has been given. The onus is on him to impress us, in training as well as games, and force his way into the starting line-up.”