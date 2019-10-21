Cove ‘paid the price’ for trying to end Scottish Cup tie at Auchinleck – striker Scott

Martin Scott says Cove Rangers paid the price as they fought to avoid a Scottish Cup second round replay with Auchinleck Talbot.

The Granite City side were in control of proceedings at Beechwood Park against the Junior giants, but couldn’t break the deadlock.

On 88 minutes, Talbot’s Dwayne Hyslop’s header sent the home side into the third round, and striker Scott said: “We paid the price for trying to win the tie first time around.

“It would have been easy for us to sit in during the last few minutes and look to hold out for a replay.

“But we always look to win and were pushing forward but then got caught on the break.

“It’s painful because we know we were the better side but just didn’t take our chances and didn’t get the breaks.

“I’ve hit the crossbar near the end, if that goes in there is no doubt in my mind we would have won the tie. We then got our pockets picked.

“Anyone who was at the game would have to agree we were by far the better team.

“But we still lost which can happen in cup football.

“We need to put the defeat behind us and look to win our next league game.”

Boss Paul Hartley praised the League 2 leaders’ ball retention but admitted that “doesn’t always win you the game”.

“We lost concentration, we know we can do better than we did at the goal,” he said.

“It means we are out of the cup so all we can do now is move on.”