Montrose defeat shows Cove ‘if you don’t show your mettle, you won’t win’ in League One – Paul Hartley

Paul Hartley insists Cove Rangers have to regroup in an “unforgiving” League One after losing their unbeaten home record to Montrose.

The 2-1 defeat on Saturday was Cove’s first league defeat at the Balmoral Stadium since they moved in two years ago, with second-half goals from Graham Webster and Russell McLean cancelling out Harry Milne’s opener to give the Gable Endies the win.

Cove had won all 17 home league games since joining the SPFL in the summer of 2019, but were second-best.

After the Montrose defeat, Cove gaffer Hartley said: “I felt in the first half we were really good and moved the ball really well. In the second half, they were better than us. They passed it better and got on to second balls quicker than us.

“The game became really stretched. I felt coming in at half-time we were really comfortable and we said to them it was really important to start the second half well. I don’t think we did that.

“It’s been a really good run, but we regroup and go again. It’s an unforgiving league and if you don’t show your mettle, you won’t win. You can’t just play for 45 minutes.”

Cove were without Mitch Megginson due to a hamstring injury picked up in training, but started brightly, with Rory McAllister forcing a smart save from Allan Fleming.

They took the lead seven minutes before half-time when Milne rose highest at the far post to head in Jamie Masson’s corner.

© DCT Media

Montrose responded strongly in the second period and were level from the spot when Ryan Strachan fouled Andrew Steeves, allowing Webster to net from 12 yards.

© DCT Media

The winner came five minutes later through a spectacular effort from Russell McLean, who curled a delightful shot into the top corner from outside the box.

Dan Higgins saw a free-kick well kept out by Fleming as Cove were unable to force home an equaliser.

Hartley added: “Every game is tough in this league. You’ve got to be on it to get a result. The goals were poor – poor organisation, our discipline wasn’t great and we didn’t squeeze the ball enough for the second goal.

“We got caught out of position for the penalty kick, so it’s really disappointing. I thought we were excellent in the first half and deserved to come in at 1-0 but we need to maintain that. If you can see the game out 1-0 then we’ll take that.”

Take a look at the League One table here.