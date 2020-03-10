Cove Rangers keep eyes on the prize in pursuit of title

Harry Milne and Cove Rangers have tunnel vision in their bid to claim the League Two title.

The Granite City side take on Stirling Albion at Forthbank tonight – a game which will go ahead after a pitch inspection – with a 10-point gap over nearest challengers Edinburgh City.

With nine games to go, Cove are well-placed to end their first season as an SPFL club with title glory.

The advantage Paul Hartley’s side has built up is of such significance that Milne says they don’t have to concern themselves with other results as they look to move closer to the title.

After Saturday’s 3-2 win over Brechin City, the left-back is hoping for another three points against play-off chasing Stirling.

Milne said: “It will be tough for us after playing 90 minutes on Saturday.

“But we’ll try to strive for a 90-minute performance but it will be tough.

“The pitches are heavy and tough to play on, but we look after ourselves and if we want to win the league we need to come through these games.

“We ticked another game off on Saturday and we’re in good shape.

“We don’t look at what anyone else is doing, we’re in a position where we’re a certain number of points ahead.

“So if we win our games in the end we’ll get our goal.

“Nobody came off the pitch on Saturday asking ‘what was the Edinburgh score?’

“We were just focused on winning our game and that was it.”

From leading Brechin 3-0 at the Balmoral Stadium on Saturday, Cove were disappointed to let the Hedgemen back into the game.

Former Cove striker Martin Scott pulled one back just after the hour mark and then notched a second from the penalty spot in stoppage time.

Milne was disappointed that the League Two leaders allowed their weekend opponents back into the contest.

But he accepts it may be a sign of the high standards Cove have set this season that they won the game but were still frustrated.

Milne added: “We were pleased to an extent on Saturday. We were pleased to get the points and pleased with some of our attacking play and chances we created.

“But it was sloppy goals that we’ve conceded. I didn’t think it was a penalty for the second Brechin goal.

“But for the first one a few things went wrong for us and it was a sloppy goal which we shouldn’t be losing.

“We were cruising at 3-0 up at that point and it was sloppy and makes the game more difficult for ourselves.

“So because of that a lot of the boys came off the pitch feeling disappointed.

“Maybe it shows where we are as a team that we’ve won and we’re not entirely happy.

“But we’d had a couple of clean sheets and we wanted to keep that going into the run-in.

“We weren’t able to build on that and the first goal particularly was a poor one to lose from our perspective.

“When you’re 3-0 up the foot can come off the pedal at times – we tried our best not to make it happen and it shouldn’t be happening.

“From that perspective there are a lot of boys disappointed with what happened, but we still got three points.”

Striker Rory McAllister is a doubt for tonight’s clash with the Binos after coming off against Brechin with a thigh problem.