Cove ideal spot for winger Chris

Chris Antoniazzi believes Cove Rangers is the perfect place to catch the eye of Aberdeen.

The attacker has been loaned to Cove from the Dons until January to aid his development.

On Saturday Antoniazzi bagged a goal and an assist in the Granite City side’s 3-0 win over Annan Athletic at the Balmoral Stadium.

The 19-year-old is enjoying playing in Paul Hartley’s team. He believes the free-flowing, attacking style of Cove allows him to showcase his talent.

Antoniazzi said: “It was a good performance. The first half probably wasn’t the best we’ve played but we still managed to get ahead.

“In the second half we were better and managed to add a couple more goals.

“I was happy with my goal and assist. That’s why I’m here, to try to do that – score goals and create goals and try to get in the eye of the Aberdeen manager.

“I think the way we play at Cove really helps me.

“We play such attractive football.

“We keep the ball on the deck, I get a lot of it and get the freedom to try things.

“We got our goals on Saturday and then managed the last half an hour really well.”

Another thing about Cove that Antoniazzi reckons will stand him in good stead is the competition for a regular place in Hartley’s team.

Antoniazzi, Mitch Megginson, Jamie Masson, Declan Glass, John Robertson, Matthew Smith, Jordon Brown, Martin Scott and new signing Fraser Aird are all competing to play in the forward areas.

Antoniazzi added: “There’s plenty of competition in all the positions at Cove.

“The front four particularly is very competitive, but hopefully I’ve done enough to keep my place.

“Fraser Aird has signed and then came on and scored, which showed how much quality the squad has got.

“But competition is important, it’s about first-team experience and trying to fight for your place and keep your jersey.”

Antoniazzi’s goal is to eventually become an Aberdeen first-teamer.

In Cove’s squad the likes of Megginson, Masson and Fraser Fyvie have come through the same development programme and Antoniazzi believes their advice can help him.

He said: “Guys like Mitch Megginson, Jamie Masson and Fraser Fyvie all came through the same path as me so they’re trying to help me as much as they can.

“They’ve spoken to me about things I could maybe learn from through their own experiences and things I could improve. they don’t hold back in telling me.”