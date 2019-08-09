Cove have to prove they can do well on the road

Jordon Brown says it is up to Cove Rangers to show they can cut it away from home in League Two.

The Granite City side tackle Albion Rovers at Cliftonhill tomorrow in their first away fixture in the SPFL.

The Highland League champions started life in League Two with last Saturday’s superb 5-0 win over Edinburgh City at the Balmoral Stadium.

However, away games will be a different challenge and on pitches such as Cliftonhill it may be tougher for Cove to play their usual brand of free-flowing football.

Midfielder Brown, pictured, said: “We use the pitch at home brilliantly and we’ve only been beaten there once or twice in cup games.

“We know how to play it and we know, with it being astroturf, it will always be good.

“But going away you don’t know what you’ll get. Hopefully we’re able to go there and try to play our brand of football.

“We’ve got to show we can go and perform anywhere and if we need to change our gameplan it would change.

“We all know internally how good we are and how well we can do, but you’ve got to prove it.

“Last Saturday was one game; we know people will be looking at this game, saying ‘Albion Rovers, how will they get on there?’

“So that’s motivation for us to do ourselves justice and win the game. It’s a massive test for us.”

Cove followed up last Saturday’s win with a 4-1 victory over St Johnstone colts in the Tunnock’s Caramel Wafer Cup on Tuesday.

Confidence is high among Paul Hartley’s squad and Brown added: “It’s definitely one of the toughest venues in League Two and there’s no welcome to SPFL football quite like going to Cliftonhill.

“Albion Rovers have started the league season well. I don’t think you can look at last season because they’re a different outfit now. Kevin Harper has been in charge for a while and they’ve got used to his way of playing.

“We’ve started well, we’ve got a strong squad and the boys have bought right into what the new manager wants to do.

“So there’s a buzz around the club and the confidence is high.

“It’s been a great start for us, but we just need to keep focusing on the next game and this is our first away game so it will be a massive test.”

Brown has been impressed with Cove’s summer signings, with additions like Declan Glass, Chris Antoniazzi, Daniel Higgins and John Robertson increasing competition for a place in gaffer Hartley’s team.

Brown said: “We’ve signed young players and it’s given us a different feeling.

“They’ve all fitted in well and you can see their quality. They’ve given us a different dimension.

“The competition for places is massive and we have a squad of 19 or 20 now where the majority of players feel they should be starting. That can only be good because it keeps everyone on their toes.”