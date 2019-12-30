‘Cove has been a great club for me’ – Dundee United loanee Glass

Declan Glass has urged Cove Rangers to go on and win promotion this season with or without him.

The Dundee United loanee was key to the Granite City side’s 2-0 win over Elgin City on Saturday which sees them sit top of League Two at the halfway point with 43 points.

The 19-year-old midfielder scored one and set up the other at the Balmoral Stadium.

With his loan up on January 11, he may have played his last home game for Cove with Robbie Neilson keen to get him involved in the Tangerines’ Championship run-in.

Glass said: “Right now it looks like this was my last home game so if that is the case it was good to sign off like that.

“We’ll re-evaluate over the next couple of weeks, but I’ve loved my time here and to sign off like that in front of the fans was good.

“Sitting on the bench or playing reserve games doesn’t do the same for you as playing regularly at a good level, so Cove’s been great for me.

“It’s a great club with great people and whether I’m here or not I wish them nothing but the best and hope they get promoted.

“We’re absolutely delighted with where we are. We are ambitious, to start with it was stay in the league and then aim for play-offs.

“But we’re higher than that and it’s great to move into 2020 top of the league.”

Glass believes his stint with Cove has given him a chance of forcing his way into the side leading the Championship.

He added: “If I do go back to United I will be looking to kick on and get an opportunity.

“But it’s hard to get into a team that are doing so well and 14 points clear. They’ve had an outstanding start to the season.

“But it would be nice to go back there and show my stuff.”

GLASS got the ball rolling for Cove after half an hour against Elgin with his shot from 25 yards beating goalie Thomas McHale.

He was denied twice more by the City keeper after the break as were captain Mitch Megginson and Jamie Masson.

Elgin’s best effort was at the end of the first period when Kane Hester fired just wide from 18 yards, but Cove sealed the points three minutes from time with Glass’ right-wing delivery knocked home by MEGGINSON.

Cove boss Paul Hartley said: “I think with Declan you know he’s going to do something for us and open up a defence for us when you need it.

“He showed that again by scoring the goal and creating the second.

“We’ve been excellent at home and the home form has been key for us, but we just have to keep it going.”