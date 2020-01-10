‘Cove fortunate to have Hartley steering squad’ – Fraser Fyvie

Fraser Fyvie believes Cove Rangers are lucky to have Paul Hartley leading them in their debut SPFL campaign.

The Granite City side face Stirling Albion at Forthbank tomorrow looking to stay at the top of League Two.

After 19 games of their maiden Scottish League season, Hartley has guided Cove to the summit, two points ahead of Edinburgh City.

Midfielder Fyvie, who joined the Highland League champions in August, reckons Cove are fortunate to have the former Alloa, Dundee and Falkirk gaffer at the helm.

Hartley was appointed last summer after promotion to League Two had been achieved,

Fyvie said: “I think Cove are fortunate to have him as manager. But Cove are in a good place, so I think the manager will be enjoying it as well.

“The club and the chairman are ambitious and there are a lot of good people around the place.

“Cove is a good place to be, so I think the club and the manager will be happy with where they are.

“For the club when they were in the Highland League they showed ambition to get into League Two.

“Now they want to see what we can do in League Two. We know we’re in a good position and we’ve got a good team.

“But we can’t get too far ahead of ourselves. We need to take it game by game and Edinburgh City are also doing well.”

On a personal level, this season has been refreshing for Fyvie.

The former Aberdeen, Wigan and Hibs midfielder joined Cove having suffered a cruciate ligament injury at Dundee United and then fell out of favour with manager Robbie Neilson last season.

The 26-year-old has enjoyed playing regularly for Cove and says it was easy for him to slot into the side having known many of the squad from the start of his career with the Dons.

Fyvie added: “I did my other cruciate ligament and then didn’t quite recovery as quickly as I did from my first one.

“Now I’m fully recovered and I’m moving really freely, which is the most important thing for me.

“I’m playing regularly, which is good, and I’m really enjoying my football.

“It was easy for me to come into the side because I knew a lot the boys from when I was young at Aberdeen.

“When I was at Wigan and I came back up the road or when I was at Hibs, I would still meet up with the boys for a meal or a drink, we’ve always kept up with each other.

“So it was really easy for me coming in and it’s good that we’re doing well.”

After a slow start to the season, tomorrow’s opponents Stirling Albion have gradually climbed the table.

The Binos – managed by former Dons defender Kevin Rutkiewicz – are up to fifth in League Two. Fyvie doesn’t expect an easy afternoon as Cove look to make it five league wins in succession.

He said: “We just need to keep taking it game by game because there are a lot of tough teams in this league.

“Stirling Albion are an example in that they didn’t have a good run at the start of the season, but they’ve done well recently.

“They’re one of the best teams in the league and have a lot of good players in their squad. Kevin Rutkiewicz is a good manager as well.”