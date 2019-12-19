Cove duo punished by Scottish FA over betting breach

Cove Rangers coach Gary Hake and director Grant Moorhouse have been hit with a suspension and fine respectively after breaching Scottish FA gambling rules.

Hake, the former Buckie Thistle manager who is the Highland League champions’ head of youth development, was charged for bets made between July 1 2017 and September 20 2019.

He has been handed with a four-game suspension, with another four games suspended until the end of 2020.

Moorhouse – son of Cove chairman Keith – breached the same rule but over the course of nine seasons, between July 1 2011 and September 20 2019. His punishment is a £1500 fine, with a further £500 suspended until the end of next year.

They were both accused of breaching Scottish FA disciplinary rule 31, which states: “No club, official, team official or other member of team staff, player, match official or other person under the jurisdiction of the Scottish FA shall gamble in any way on a football match.”

Cove Rangers currently top League 2 in their first season as an SPFL club, after going up as Highland League champions last season. The Granite City outfit take on Queen’s Park at Hampden this weekend.