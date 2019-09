Cove Rangers have put defender Darryn Kelly on the transfer list at his own request.

Kelly, 30, joined Cove in 2014 from Junior side Culter and helped them seal promotion to League Two for this season under John Sheran and Graeme Mathieson.

Cove manager Paul Hartley said: “We have reluctantly agreed to a transfer request from Darryn.

“We would rather have kept him because he is a talented player who we saw as an important part of our squad, but we have to respect Darryn’s wishes.”