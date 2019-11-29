The Cove Rangers defensive stats which give attackers like Megginson platform to shine

Captain Mitch Megginson says a strong defence has allowed the Cove Rangers attackers to flourish.

The Granite City side face Annan Athletic at Galabank tomorrow having won their last four League Two matches.

In those fixtures Cove have only conceded once and across 13 league games they’ve kept seven clean sheets.

Balmoral Stadium skipper Megginson says that has been pivotal to allowing the attackers to score 38 goals and fire Cove to the top of the table.

Megginson, pictured, said: “Our defence is very important for us and they give us a great platform.

“If we keep clean sheets in games we know we are going to score goals.

“So if the boys at the back can keep a clean sheet then it helps.

“As a team we all work hard to help keep a clean sheet.

“It makes such a difference when we can do it because we have players who will create chances and then it’s just up to us to put them away.

“As an attacking player when you’ve got good defenders at the back it allows you to be a bit more expressive going forward and that’s how the gaffer wants us to play.

“As soon as we lose the ball it’s a team effort to go and win it back.

“The strikers help the defence to defend and the defenders help the strikers attack.

“So it’s good to have that cohesion and we want to keep doing the things we’ve been doing as a team.”

After having last Saturday off Cove make the long trip south to face fourth-placed Annan.

On the challenge they face, Megginson added: “It will be another tough game against Annan, as every game has been this season.

“They’re unbeaten at home and they are probably like ourselves and pride themselves on their home record.

“It will be tough and we’ll have to be at our best to get three points.”

The target Cove set at the start of their debut SPFL campaign was survival. But with Paul Hartley’s side riding high at the top of the table, will they reassess their targets in the coming weeks?

Megginson said: “Maybe going into the last game of the season if we need three points to win the league the target might change!

“But right now we just take it one game at a time and try to keep picking up points.

“If it does get to the crunch time of the season and we’re in with a shout then we’ll deal with it then.

“At this stage it’s just about racking up the points and trying to make sure we’re mathematically safe.

“If we manage to get ourselves up there challenging later in the season then that’s an added bonus.”