Cove claim Betfred Cup bonus point following thrilling 2-2 draw with Brora

Cove Rangers claimed the Betfred Cup bonus point with a penalty shoot-out victory over Brora Rangers after the sides had shared a 2-2 draw at Dudgeon Park.

The League One side had led 2-0 courtesy of goals from Rory McAllister and Jamie Semple, however stunning efforts by Martin Maclean and Bjorn Wagenaar took the tie to spot-kicks, with McKenzie netting the decisive kick to seal a 6-5 win for the Aberdeen side.

Both sides took the opportunity to freshen their sides up, with Brora handing new signing Gregor MacDonald, Paul Brindle and Bjorn Wagenaar their first starts of the season, while Cove drafted in five players including Rory McAllister, Jordon Brown and Broque Watson.

Cove had the ball in the net after just nine minutes when Jamie Semple found the net with a low effort from just inside the box after being played in by Watson, however the goal was disallowed after Brown was adjudged to have made a motion to connect with the ball despite not touching it.

The visitors were gift-wrapped the lead after 18 minutes however, with Martin Maclean’s backpass from just inside his own half intercepted by McAllister, who showed no mercy as he tucked the ball past Joe Malin.

Cove doubled their advantage in stunning style 10 minutes later, with Semple taking aim with a crisp low strike from the edge of the box which left Malin helpless.

Brora pulled a goal back within 60 seconds however, with Maclean atoning for his earlier error by finding Stuart McKenzie’s top-right corner with an excellent effort from the edge of the box.

Semple was denied a second from distance by Malin three minutes before the break, while McAllister lifted an effort over from just outside the box.

Brora were close to a leveller midway through the second half when Colin Williamson struck wide from just inside the box on the volley, however the Cattachs were not to be denied on 72 minutes. It came courtesy of a stunning strike from Wagenaar, who stepped up to rifle home a free kick from 25 yards and force the tie to penalties.