Hearts and Partick Thistle’s court bid could see Cove Rangers miss promotion

Hearts have launched a court action which if successful could see League Two champions Cove Rangers denied promotion.

The Tynecastle side along with Partick Thistle have lodged a legal petition against the SPFL with the Court of Session in Edinburgh challenging their relegations.

And it’s been reported that part of their court action is to block Championship winners Dundee United returning to the Premiership, League One table-toppers Raith Rovers entering the Championship and League Two kings Cove going up to League One next term.

It has emerged that legal papers have been served to these three clubs.

Hearts along with Partick and Stranraer are facing relegation having finished bottom of the Premiership, Championship and League One respectively after the 2019-20 season was declared over on a points-per-game basis in April.

All three had hoped to avoid relegation via reconstruction. However, that was ruled out earlier this week as one final attempt to rejig to a 14-10-10-10 structure for next term was knocked back by clubs, with just 16 of the 42 SPFL outfits indicating they would support such a measure.

Hearts and Partick joined forces to try to overturn the decision to end the 2019-20 campaign and have been encouraged by verdicts in France and Belgium declaring relegations should not stand.

If the decision to end the season isn’t overturned the Jambos are looking for £8 million in compensation from the SPFL with next season’s Championship not set to start until October 17 and the season to consist of 27 games rather than the usual 36.

The Jags are looking for £2m from the governing body with no date set for next season’s League One to begin.

Hearts were four points adrift at the bottom of the Premiership when football was halted in March. Partick were two points from safety in the Championship, but did have a game in hand.

Stranraer were eight points behind closest rivals Forfar Athletic and have already said they can’t afford legal action.

The SPFL have seven days to respond to the legal claims made by Hearts and Partick.

In a statement earlier this week Jambos chair Ann Budge, pictured, said: “For clarity, our petition does not seek to set aside or unravel the fee payments made to clubs, nor indeed the declaration of champions, or the nomination of clubs who will participate in European competition.

“Instead, the petition primarily seeks to reduce the unfair resolution insofar as it changed the SPFL’s rules on promotion and relegation.”