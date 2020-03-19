Cool heads call by Cove Rangers chief Moorhouse

Chairman Keith Moorhouse says it’s a case of keeping cool heads at Cove Rangers as Scottish football’s coronavirus shutdown goes on.

Yesterday, it was revealed UEFA are to try to get Europe’s domestic leagues finished by the end of June.

Scottish league football was postponed indefinitely by the SPFL on Friday due to the pandemic, with the SFA since suspending this term’s Scottish Cup.

With the expected peak of Covid-19 cases still to come in Scotland, SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell has already stated it’s “unlikely” football will be played any time soon.

Cove are 13 points clear at the League Two summit and close to a title and promotion in their debut SPFL season.

However, despite the debate and uncertainty over how the campaign will be concluded, Moorhouse insists the club will “wait and see”.

He said: “Right now, nobody has a clue and everyone’s overspeculating. We just need to be patient and see how things play out.

“We need to be realistic and calm.

“At times like this you need leadership and you don’t deal with these situations by overdramatising them.

“I speak to (Cove boss) Paul (Hartley) three, four, five times every day, as a board we’re meeting regularly to keep on top of things – just like any well-run business would.

“We’ll act when we’ve got something to act upon.

“Right now we don’t, so there’s no point over-thinking. we just need to chill out and wait for a decision to be made.

“I’ve said to the guys: ‘I don’t want you getting bent out of shape about something we don’t know’.”

Cove still have three full-time staff, including Hartley, at the Balmoral Stadium, although it is now closed to lets.

Moorhouse says it is a time for “humility” and realising there are more important concerns than football.

He added: “You can’t feel frustrated. It’s common sense and you’re talking about people’s lives versus the game of football.

“There’s no comparison.

“There’s a lot of drama being associated with a lot of this stuff, but we’re not in lockdown, there are people still at the stadium and we’ve still got staff working each day.

“We’re just taking each day as it comes.

“It’s about not over-reacting.

“We’ll wait until the games restart and then we’ll get going again.”