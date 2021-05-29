Connor Scully looking to continue role as Cove Rangers consistent figure

Connor Scully is in with the bricks at Cove Rangers.

Someone who came through the youth ranks at the club and has been an ever-present in the side virtually since his debut as a teenager, Scully is a hugely dependable figure.

He signed a new two-year deal this week, tying him to the club until 2023 and taking him towards testimonial territory. He jokingly references getting a statue outside the Balmoral Stadium in the future.

But under John Sheran and Paul Hartley he has been a consistent figure, regardless of what level Cove are playing at.

Scully said: “I rarely get injured. It’s probably because of my job; I’m always active, I’m always on the move. I’m not sitting down all day.

© Darrell Benns / DCT Media

“I’ve been thankful to the gaffer and Youngy (Gordon Young, assistant manager). I think they know if I play, I’ll give 100 per cent every game.

“I’m a Cove lad through and through. There won’t be a run I won’t make or a tackle I won’t make in a game. They understand that as well.

“Hopefully I can keep it going for years to come.”

At 28 there still should be plenty to come from the central midfielder. He was one of the players who had not played SPFL football prior to Cove’s promotion in 2019 but has adapted almost seamlessly to the step up.

Scully has collected plenty of trophies along the way during his time at Cove, with the ultimate goal of becoming an established SPFL side.

He added: “In football you get your upsets and a lot more downs than you do ups. Fortunately we’ve had a lot of ups lately.

“It’s weird thinking I’m turning 29 this year. My football career has flown by. You’re now thinking you’ve got four or five years left, depending how I look after myself.”

We are delighted to confirm four players have agreed new two year contracts with the club. Stuart McKenzie, Connor Scully, Blair Yule & Fraser Fyvie have penned deals that will keep them at Balmoral Stadium until at least the end of season 2022/23 👇 https://t.co/jnlRvpT2qW — Cove Rangers FC (@CoveRangersFC) May 24, 2021

Alongside Scully, signing new deals were Stuart McKenzie, Fraser Fyvie and Blair Yule, with the latter being a long-time midfield ally of Scully’s.

Aside from a brief spell with Arbroath, Yule has been another vital cog in Cove’s development and has enjoyed a stand-out season in League One.

Scully said: “He probably doesn’t get the credit he deserves. You look at the last two seasons and he’s probably played in every position you could ask him to play in.

“He’s one of those guys you can stick anywhere on the pitch and he’d do a job for you. The gaffer has realised that and he’s admired a lot at Cove, for what he does.

“I’m chuffed for him and obviously chuffed I get to spend another two seasons with him.”

© Wullie Marr / DCT Media

Work is ongoing to strengthen the Cove squad for next season in League One, after their play-off disappointment earlier this month.

History tells you as far as Cove are concerned, setbacks tend to be met with a convincing, forthright response.

Scully hopes he continues to play his part and sees no reason why there isn’t more to come.

He added: “They say when you hit your 30s it’s a downward slope but I’m hoping that’s not the case.”

“If you look at the last two or three years, I’ve been at the peak of my football career. When I look at the next couple of years and getting a bit older, it’s about keeping myself fit and I think I’m one of those guys who’s naturally fit.

“I eat well, sleep well, so I’m hoping that’s going to put me in good stead for my later years. I can’t believe I’m saying that – I still feel like a young boy.”