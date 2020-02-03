Connor Scully keen to keep place as Cove Rangers’ ever-present figure

CONNOR Scully intends to keep proving he deserves to be one of Cove Rangers’ ever-presents.

Midfielder Scully is one of three outfield players to have started every league game this season, with Blair Yule and Jamie Masson the other two sharing the accolade.

He has missed less than 40 minutes of league action this term and credits the work he does on the training field for manager Paul Hartley’s continued faith in him.

Scully said: “I enjoy it – I want to come away feeling that I’ve put my all into the game and not to leave anything on the park.

“I’m just looking to stay consistent. The manager picks me but I do work hard in training. I’ve said before I feel I have to play at 100 per cent to be in with a shout of playing the following week.

“He (Hartley) maybe sees that. All I’m looking to do is create chances and help the team going forward.”

Cove were again left to rue a lack of concentration at Cliftonhill, as for the second time this season they let a lead slip to only emerge with a point.

In August a 3-1 advantage was turned on its head to see them trail 4-3, before a late equaliser grabbed them a point. On Saturday Mitch Megginson and Jamie Masson had them two goals up, however two goals in the final 10 minutes from Euan East and Scott Roberts gave Rovers a share of the spoils.

Deadline day signing Broque Watson, who joined on a two-and-a-half-year deal from Annan Athletic, made his Cove debut as a second-half substitute for Josh Mulligan.

The one bonus for Paul Hartley’s side was that challengers Edinburgh City were beaten 1-0 at home by Stirling Albion, meaning Cove’s lead at the top of League 2 actually stretches to six points.

Scully added: “It was probably the same thing that happened earlier in the season. We were two up and cruising; a lack of concentration and we find ourselves drawing. The game should have been out of sight.

“We were lucky Edinburgh City got beat, that was probably the only positive. It would have been good to get the three points but we can’t win every game.

“There’s 14 games to go and we want to be up there (at the end of the season). We’re trying to collect as many points as we can.”