Club legend Alan Redford, 40, departs Cove Rangers

League Two champions Cove Rangers have announced long-serving full-back Alan Redford has left the club.

The 40-year-old, who joined Cove from Huntly in 2010, is the club’s second most decorated player behind former captain Eric Watson, winning 12 trophies during his decade of service.

Redford, who helped Cove graduate from the Highland League to the SPFL last summer, said: “It’s been an unbelievable 10 years and I can only thank everyone at the club for that.

“It would be great if I could have stayed longer but I accept, at the age of 40, it’s time to look for other opportunities if I want to continue playing on a regular basis.

“Cove are about to play at a level I’ve never played at before, which would have been a huge ask at my age.

“I really appreciate that they gave me the opportunity to be at the club for as long as I was.

“It was probably two or three years more than I had expected, but they stayed loyal to me, despite the fact I know they had other options.

“It meant I was able to be part of that amazing season when we won promotion to the SPFL, which is something I will always cherish.

“I leave with a host of happy memories and wish Cove continued success in the years ahead.

“As for myself, I haven’t ruled out still playing. I’ve already had a couple of offers, which included coaching too.

“I will take time to discuss those with my family over the next few weeks, but I know it will be hard to just walk away from a sport that has given me so much pleasure over so many years.”

Current Cove boss Paul Hartley led tributes to Redford, saying: “Alan’s career has been exemplary, he has been the perfect role model for the younger players at Cove.

“The fact he won so many medals and was playing at SPFL level in his latter 30s underlines his professionalism and dedication to the sport.

“It’s a shame he was hampered by injury during his final season with us, but Alan continued to support the rest of the squad and you could see how proud he was to play for this club.

“On behalf of myself and all of the Cove Rangers managers he played for, I would like to thank Alan for his many years of outstanding service and wish him the all the very best for the future.

“He earned the right to be remembered as a legend by the Cove Rangers supporters and will always be welcome at Balmoral Stadium.”