‘Clinical’ Cove see off ex-Highland rivals Brora in Challenge Cup

Paul Hartley was delighted his Cove Rangers side fought back from a goal down to reach the third round of the Tunnock’s Caramel Wafer Challenge Cup.

The SPFL’s newest side travelled to former Highland rivals Brora, with Kyle Macleod opening the scoring for the home team at Dudgeon Park just after the break.

However, midfielder Connor Scully restored parity, before St Johnstone loanee John Robertson netted his first goal for Cove.

Hartley, who rotated some of his team from the 4-4 League Two draw with Albion Rovers, said: “It was a good result in the end after going a goal behind.

“But I thought we played some good stuff in the second half, could’ve scored more, but we needed to just get through the tie.

“We controlled the game without creating too much in the first half and lost a sloppy goal, but after that we were in total control and played some great attacking football with speed.”

Nine different players have now scored for Cove in four games, underlining the attacking talent they possess.

Hartley added: “We look a threat, we definitely do.

“Young John Robertson came into the team and scored, which was terrific for him.

“We were clinical.”

Next up for Hartley’s team is the league visit of Cowdenbeath, another side Cove have history with.

The Blue Brazil ended the Aberdeen side’s pyramid play-off hopes in 2018.

Hartley said: “We’ll get the players back in tomorrow, make sure they’re OK and then ready to go for another tough game on Saturday.”