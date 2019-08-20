Cove’s Glass says he’ll always back shooting ability

Cove Rangers’ Declan Glass says he’ll always back his shooting ability after his two screamers against Cowdenbeath.

The Dundee United loanee’s second with the final kick of the ball secured a 3-2 League Two win for the Balmoral Stadium outfit on Saturday.

It was another standout performance from the 19-year-old, who has made a habit of scoring wonder goals for Paul Hartley’s team, and his goals from outside the area against the Blue Brazil were all the more impressive as they were taken with different feet.

The attacking midfielder, who missed from close range before his two second-half strikes, said: “Missing that wasn’t great, but to score the two others makes up for it. It’s unbelievable. The first one was right (foot) and the second one was left.

“I trust myself and I heard a couple of shouts of pass, but it was never going to happen.

“I was always going to strike it at the goals and thankfully it went in.

“Three points, up the road.”

Glass had already been joined by United team-mate Matty Smith at Cove.

However, ex-Tannadice skipper Fraser Fyvie signed on a short-term deal ahead of Saturday’s game.

FA and Scottish Cup-winner Fyvie insisted Glass had always shown his quality in training, and the youngster is happy he’s now revealing what he can do under match conditions.

Glass said: “I was with Fyvie for two years at United seeing him every day.

“He’s right, in training I would always have a go and try and beat people.

“It came off once or twice, but in training no one sees it. It’s different in a game.

“It’s brilliant.”

Cove went 2-0 up with Glass’ first, but were pegged back late on by the visitors.

It was a reflection of the team spirit Glass claims exists that they were able to get their noses back in front.

He said: “I’m absolutely loving it. Everybody’s been brilliant and there’s nothing better than playing on a Saturday and enjoying it.

“We keep winning and we’re on an unbeaten streak, so it’s been good.

“The aim is to go back to United in January and be staking a claim for a place there and maybe play.

“But I’m focusing on Cove at the minute and helping push us up.

“The changing room, everybody’s unbelievable. The boys who’ve come up from the Highland League have welcomed boys like me, John Robertson and Matthew Smith.

“You can’t ask for much more.”

Next up for Hartley’s team is a trip to Stirling Albion on Saturday.

Promoted Highland champions Cove have seven points, from three games, with a draw at Albion Rovers two weekends ago after they gave up another two-goal cushion on their only away trip thus far.

Glass thinks the leaders must start getting wins on the road.

He said: “We’ve kept momentum on Saturday going into next week, but it’ll be tough away from home.

“Teams will make it difficult for us. They’ll sit in and hit us on the break, and the pitches probably aren’t as good as ours.

“But it’s definitely really important to start picking up points on the road, especially wins.”

Meanwhile, it’s been confirmed Cove’s third-round Challenge Cup clash with Connah’s Quay Nomads will be shown live on Welsh language channel S4C.

The match, scheduled for 5.15pm on September 7 at the Deeside Stadium, will be the first televised fixture in Cove’s near-100-year history.