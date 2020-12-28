Captain Mitch Megginson leads by example as Cove Rangers’ bad run ends

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley hailed his captain Mitch Megginson for helping bring a five-game winless run to an end.

Megginson netted the only goal of the game as Cove picked up maximum points at Station Park with a 1-0 success against Forfar Athletic.

A moment of brilliance in the 64th minute from Megginson was enough to earn the victory for the Aberdeen side.

The 28-year-old nutmegged Forfar captain Gary Irvine before darting past another Loons defender and slotting beyond goalkeeper Marc McCallum.

Hartley said: “I was really happy with how the game went.

“We played well.

“The scoreline should have been more convincing to be honest but we managed the game well at 1-0.

“We created a lot of chances from some great play so it was really pleasing to get back on track.

“We hadn’t been playing badly but individual errors had been costing us in games.

“It is nice to win as there are no easy games in this division.

“The players controlled the game from start to finish.

“Mitch scored a brilliant goal and I thought he was outstanding.

“As a team, our organisation and shape was good.”

Next up for Cove is a derby match against Peterhead with the Buchan side visiting the Balmoral Stadium on January 2.

Hartley would love to get 2021 off to a winning start but expects a difficult encounter against Jim McInally’s side, who followed up wins against East Fife and Partick Thistle with a 1-1 draw against Montrose last Tuesday.

He said: “It is always important to get a win as it gives the players a little bit more confidence.

“They haven’t been short of confidence in recent weeks but they have been disappointed with the results.

“Peterhead will be another tough game for us as they have hit another decent bit of form in recent weeks.

“I watched their game against Montrose so I know to expect a tough game.”

The result leaves Cove fourth in League One and five points behind leaders Falkirk, who drew 0-0 at home against 10-man Partick Thistle.

Megginson hopes the win can provide the catalyst for Cove to start climbing the table.

He said: “We played well and we are delighted with the three points.

“We need to kick on from this.”