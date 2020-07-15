Businessman pledges to double total from Cove Rangers’ Balmoral Stadium to Tannadice walk

Cove Rangers fan Ian Yule has thanked the businessman who’s set to double the total raised from his sponsored walk from the Balmoral Stadium to Tannadice.

Yule along with former Cove players Mark Perry and Roy McBain will walk from the Granite City to Dundee to raise cash for the club’s legal costs.

Along with Dundee United and Raith Rovers Cove stand to rack up legal costs that could surpass £150,000 as they defend themselves as Hearts and Partick Thistle attempt to overturn their relegations and deny the three champions promotion with the case to be settled by an SFA arbitration panel.

Yule, Perry and McBain’s walk has already raised over £6000 for the Granite City club and now a businessman with connections to the club, who wishes to remain anonymous, has pledged to match the total.

Yule who has been a Cove fan for 35 years said: “It’s an unbelievable bit of news. To see the total sitting at over £6000 and then to get a bit of news like that is unbelievable.

“It’s a fantastic gesture and I’m absolutely over the moon.

“It’s brilliant news and it will really make a difference. For those of us walking it gives us even more motivation.

“I’ll be on my hands and knees crawling if necessary to get over the line.

“The generosity of so many people has been unbelievable and it’s greatly appreciated.

“To be honest before we set this up I was a little bit wary because it’s not charity it’s a sporting thing, but people have been so generous and this news about the total being doubled is great.

“The response we’ve had shows people care about fairness and about Cove getting their promotion.”

Anyone wishing to donate can do so at www.gofundme.com/f/balmoralto-tannadice-walk