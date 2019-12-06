Cove’s Brown looks for his green light against Edinburgh City

If Jordon Brown gets a chance in Cove Rangers’ top-of-the-table clash against Edinburgh City tomorrow he’s determined to make the most of it.

The Granite City side travel to Ainslie Park with a five-point advantage over the Citizens at the League Two summit.

Attacker Brown has only made three league appearances this term and all of them have been off the bench.

But injuries to Daniel Higgins, Matthew Smith, Chris Antoniazzi and doubts over Harry Milne, Mitch Megginson, Fraser Fyvie, Alan Redford – and Declan Glass’ suspension – may hand the 27-year-old an opportunity.

Brown said: “It has been frustrating for me this season personally because I feel I can contribute a lot more.

“I’ve kept myself ready and kept myself fit so if I get a chance because of injuries, hopefully I can do well.

“I came on when we were 4-1 down last week so the game was just about gone and then Declan got sent off, so it was even harder.

“I’m ready if the manager needs me. It’s a big game, the top two in the league. It reminds me of the Peterhead-Montrose games a couple of seasons ago.

“They were great games to be involved in and I’m desperate to be involved for Cove against Edinburgh. I want to contribute to the team by scoring goals and winning games.

“It’s a huge game and with the way the league is I don’t think it comes any bigger.

“It could be a result that makes or breaks our season because we need to show a reaction to what happened at Annan (6-1 defeat last Saturday).

“I don’t think anybody would have seen that coming, but for whatever reason it’s happened.

“But if we want to stay at the top of the league and challenge we need to be strong and react to a game like that by performing well on Saturday and winning.”

Brown insists last week’s 6-1 thrashing at Galabank was unacceptable for Cove and added: “You don’t want to lose but you never want to lose in that way – especially when you’re challenging at the top of the league.

“It’s not acceptable, and there are excuses you can go through from red cards to injuries.

“But it wasn’t good enough from any of us that were involved and we all know that.

“It was very frustrating and now we’re desperate to get back in action. Hopefully we’ll have a couple of players back from injury.”

Despite last week’s loss, Cove have taken 34 points from 14 games and Brown said: “I think if anybody had been asked if we’d have these points after 14 games we’d have bitten your hand off.

“Although nobody wanted to look at anything else last Saturday one small consolation was that Edinburgh lost as well.

“To be in this position at this stage as the newly-promoted team, it’s been a good start.”