Brora a threat in Challenge Cup, insists Cove’s Scott

Cove Rangers’ Martin Scott says they know how dangerous Brora are ahead of tonight’s Challenge Cup tie.

The League 2 newcomers head to Dudgeon Park in the second round, and won’t take the team they pipped to the Highland title lightly.

Scott, 33, said: We won’t take anyone lightly or disrespect any team.

“We know how good Brora are. If we’re not at the top of our game they’ll beat us, simple as.

“Same scenario as last season, when we were top of the league, went up there and it was very tight (a 1-1 draw).

“We’ll be expecting another tough game.”

After a blistering start to life in the Scottish leagues, beating Edinburgh 5-0 at the Balmoral Stadium, Cove could only draw 4-4 with Albion Rovers in Coatbridge.

Installed as title favourites after their opening win, Paul Hartley’s team were 3-1 up at half-time, but needed a late Mitch Megginson header for a point.

Experienced Scott – who joined Cove last term after spells in the fourth tier with Arbroath, Stenhousemuir and Cowdenbeath – said: “The way the game panned out we were in total control, but it just shows you what happens when you move up a division into League 2.

“You’ll get punished if you don’t take care of everything in terms of game management and stuff.

“There’s no better way to bounce back than a Highland-type derby against Brora Rangers.

“There’s a lot of history between the clubs, so it’ll be good to go back up there and see if we can get the win.”

Despite the buzz around them after beating Edinburgh, Scott says the Cove squad never believed their own hype going into the weekend.

The striker added: “I think like anything, at home we’re definitely going to be very strong. The way we play and the style of football we’ve got it suits us.

“It’s a big pitch, we can go expansive and play a good attacking style that’s good on the eye to watch as well.

“But away from home, in particular on tighter pitches and when the surface isn’t so good, you need to adapt to the conditions if you want to get results and win leagues.

“It shows you a different style, which isn’t so pleasing on the eye, teams can manage to penetrate and get a break or goal.

“It’s good it’s happened in the second game of the season and shows we aren’t the finished article, everyone’s trying to improve and keep improving.

“We weren’t going to lie back after the first game of the season and think we were going to blitz everyone.

“We want to keep trying to get better.”

One area Cove are thriving in is getting the ball in the net with seven different scorers, including Scott, contributing 13 goals in their last three.

He said: “It’s credit to everyone in the team, not just the guys who are scoring goals, but those who are creating them as well.

“They’re coming from all over the park and then Meggy up top is prolific. He’s not just one every two games, he’s a prolific goalscorer.

“If you want to challenge for anything in football, scoring goals is a huge part of it, but we’ve been trying to defend from the front as well.

“I’m sure the guys at the back will want more clean sheets.”