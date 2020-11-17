Broque Watson ready to grab Cove Rangers chance after making just second start of the season

Broque Watson is ready to seize his Cove Rangers chance – whenever it comes.

Watson made his second start of the season on Saturday and is champing at the bit to get more involved.

Cove have started the league campaign with four straight league wins, ahead of a visit to Falkirk on Saturday in a meeting between League One’s top two sides.

Former Annan midfielder Watson had his only previous start against Brora Rangers in the Betfred Cup last month and lasted 65 minutes in the weekend’s 1-0 win over Forfar Athletic.

Watson said; “I was really glad to get back out there and help the team. When the team keeps winning you can’t really complain. I’m pleased for the boys to keep winning but I’m glad to come in and get some minutes.

“I thought I did well in the first half and in the second, got took off a bit earlier than maybe I would have wanted. But I’ve not got a problem with that.

“I’ve been doing stuff by myself to make sure I’m ready when the gaffer needs me. I felt ready from the go, I felt sharp. It was just about getting game-fitness. It was a good step in the right direction.”

Cove lead Falkirk by four points ahead of this weekend’s game, although Watson is not reading anything yet into the early-season formbook.

He added: “We’ll take each game as it comes but it’s a big game. We want to go there and win, show them we’re the best team in the league.

© Darrell Benns / DCT MEDIA

“We don’t want to get ahead of ourselves – we’re only four games in. Hopefully we can get the three points.”

Fraser Fyvie will be available after coming through his hour against Forfar unscathed, while Blair Yule and Leighton McIntosh will be free from suspension.

Jamie Masson will still be banned, however, although Daniel Higgins could make his return from a hamstring injury.