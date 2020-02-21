Broque Watson focused only on Queen’s Park as Cove Rangers match Liverpool’s 100 per cent home record

Cove Rangers are the only senior football team in the United Kingdom that can match Liverpool’s 100 per cent home record.

But Broque Watson insists that is only a record they can be proud of come the end of the season.

Cove’s impeccable form at the Balmoral Stadium has taken them to the League 2 summit, in their first season as an SPFL side.

Last weekend’s 2-1 win over Edinburgh City preserved their winning run in the Granite City and in the process, held their nearest rivals for the title at bay.

It was their 12th league win on home soil this season – a record only runaway English Premier League leaders Liverpool can match.

They will put that to the test again this weekend when Queen’s Park head north, with Watson solely focused on keeping this run going.

He said: “The gaffer talked about it last week in the match programme – it is some achievement at this stage of the season.

“But we don’t want to get ahead of ourselves. We’ll still take each game as it comes and we can look back at the end of the season with enjoyment and pride.

“The win last week was amasing. The boys were buzzing with the fact we’ve created a big of a gap (between them and Edinburgh). We’re trying to stay as far ahead as we can and that win is big for momentum.”

Former Celtic and Motherwell trainee Watson joined the club from Annan Athletic last month and has gone straight into manager Paul Hartley’s side.

Despite being based in Edinburgh, the forward has found it easy to settle into his new surroundings.

Having old school friend and Celtic team-mate Daniel Higgins in the Cove ranks has helped matters, with the defender scoring a wonder goal in the win over Edinburgh a week ago.

Watson added: “I was standing right behind him. He said at half-time, as we were shooting into the wind in the second half, any chance he got he was going to hit it.

“I kept winding him up saying it took a big deflection. But it was a really good goal from him. In training he’s really good at free-kicks and has always had a good shot on him. On Saturday he put it into practise.”

Tomorrow’s game against Queen’s Park pits Cove against the league’s form side, with Watson hopeful of opening his account for his new club.

He said: “I have had a couple of chances but the ball has not really fell my way yet. Hopefully this weekend I can help the boys out with a goal.”

Cove will give fitness tests to Ryan Strachan and Mitch Megginson ahead of the game.