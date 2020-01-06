Cove Rangers boss Hartley hopes Josh Mulligan can fill boots of Declan Glass

Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley hopes Josh Mulligan can help fill the boots of Declan Glass after making his debut in the 5-1 win over Brechin City.

Glass was called back from his loan spell by Dundee United early and Mulligan, who joined on a similar deal from Dundee last week, came off the bench at Glebe Park on Saturday.

Glass was handed an immediate start for the Arabs against Queen of the South at the weekend.

Braces from Jamie Masson and Mitch Megginson, with another from Fraser Fyvie, ensured Mulligan had a winning start, with Hartley hopeful of a positive impact from the teenager.

Hartley said: “He showed some good quality and some strong running power. With (Declan) Glass going back to United, we felt we had to strengthen that area. Josh will be a real asset in the coming months.

“The whole point of us taking players on loan is to give them experience and learn about the game.

“When they go back to their parent club they hopefully have learned something, so I’m delighted for Declan.”

Hartley indicated there will be further additions planned in January to help boost Cove’s push for League 2 success.

He added: “We’re short of numbers – we only had four outfield players on the bench. It’s only the start of January and we will be active over the coming weeks.

“We need to strengthen as we want to have a good push towards the end of the season.”

Cove were frustrated for long spells by the SPFL’s basement side, with Dougie Hill and Olly Hamilton testing their resolve early on.

Masson’s opener came before the interval as he was picked out by John Robertson’s corner at the edge of the box to rattle past Lewis McMinn.

The Brechin goalkeeper was called on to keep out Harry Milne and Connor Scully and Megginson hit the post as Cove threatened to put the game to bed.

However there was still fight in the Brechin side and they levelled the scores with a smart finish from Ryan McCord, after ex-Cove striker Paul McManus had picked him out at the edge of the box.

That only seemed to anger the visitors and they buried the hosts with a 20-minute spell that yielded four further goals.

Masson was again to the fore, collecting a loose ball after Megginson had charged down an attempted clearance by the Brechin defence, before steering his shot inside the near post.

Megginson opened his account on the day with a superb volley from Fyvie’s right-wing cross. He was to sweep home another on 82 minutes to hammer home the visitors’ advantage before Fyvie himself beat McMinn, testing the goalkeeper with a long-range effort that he failed to deal with.

Hartley added: “We were ruthless. We should have been more goals in front at half-time and didn’t start the second half well.

“We showed another side to us – we controlled it and took our chances.

“He’s got a lot of ability, Jamie. We know he can score goals, coming in off that side, and he’s up to eight in the league this year. It’s a good return for a wide player.”