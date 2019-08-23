Hartley looks for Cove’s first league win on the road at Stirling

Paul Hartley wants his Cove Rangers side to bag their first win on the road at Stirling Albion.

The League 2 leaders travel to Forthbank undefeated, but still a touch frustrated after leaving Albion Rovers with a point two weeks ago, having led 3-1.

Hartley, whose team have seven points from three games after last weekend’s 3-2 home win over Cowdenbeath, said: “We should’ve won our first away game down at Albion Rovers, but for a lack of concentration and game management.

“It’s another good opportunity on Saturday in a tough game. Stirling Albion are bottom of the league with no points, but their games have been close so far and they’ve a good squad of players.”

Hartley thinks Forthbank’s pitch will be conducive to Cove’s quick, passing style, but he doesn’t expect them to have it easy.

He added: “They’ve got a good park. We’ll get the ball down, play and pass it.

“We’ve got to fight for every point – we can’t just turn up and expect to score two or three goals.

“It has to be earned.

“If you’re not at it in this league you see what happens. One lapse can cost you a goal.”

In the last two matches, Cove have conceded six goals, and they needed a late winner after letting a 2-0 lead slip against Cowden at the Balmoral Stadium. Hartley hopes they can continue to threaten up front, while tightening up.

He said: “I’ve not been happy with that in terms of the team.

“It’s not just the defenders. We’ve lost too many sloppy goals and you can’t always outscore teams, so we need to get back to the basic stuff and keeping clean sheets.”

Skipper Mitch Megginson should be able to start.

The striker was forced off with a dead leg against the Blue Brazil after some rough treatment, being replaced by Dundee United loanee Matty Smith.

Hartley said: “He should be fine. He’s still a little bit tender.

“Matty was good, looked a threat.

“He had an injury at the start of the season and missed a bit.

“But I was pleased with his contribution and he’ll do well for us.”

The boss wants Cove to maintain other sources of goals aside from the former Aberdeen attacker, adding: “Mitch can handle himself, but he needs a wee bit more protection from referees. I don’t think he’s had that.

“He’s our talisman. We know how good he is, but we can’t just rely on him.

“We need others to chip in.”

Meanwhile, young striker Nathan Meres, who Cove signed in the summer, has been allowed out on loan to Highland League Huntly for the rest of the campaign.