Stirling trip is ‘massive’ for Cove, says Masson

Cove Rangers star Jamie Masson says Saturday’s League 2 clash at Stirling Albion is a “big one” for the Granite City side.

Cove are top of the fourth tier on goal difference after picking up seven points from their first three games in the SPFL.

The promoted Highland champions gave up a 2-0 lead at home to Cowdenbeath at the weekend, before Declan Glass’s late strike won them the game.

This was in contrast to their first away fixture, at Albion Rovers, where they had to settle for a point, with the match finishing 4-4 after Cove had led 3-1 at half-time.

Masson wants to get a first victory on the road at Forthbank.

He said: “At home the two performances have been good – for the most part – but Albion Rovers was a bit of a disappointment.

“Saturday’s a big one for us. We need to just go and play the way we’ve been doing and hopefully it works out for us.”

Masson has scored four times this season, his latest opening the scoring against the Blue Brazil.

However, on reflection, he’s happy Cove could continue their unbeaten start as bookies tip them for the title and promotion to League 1 at the first attempt.

He said: “I’m more buzzing with the three points.

“Going back to Albion Rovers, we threw it away, kind of.

“When they go 2-2, you think ‘is it one point or will we get three?’.

“Then Declan comes up with an unreal goal and it was three points.

“I don’t think he scores tap-ins.

“He missed a sitter, so I think he only scores screamers.

“He’s been brilliant since he’s come in, but it was brilliant for all the lads to get the three points and stay at the top.”

Masson, who was with Cove last term as they maintained a fantastic defensive record, accepts there’s work to be done to shore up the team at the back to prevent any more scares like the Cowdenbeath game.

Despite Cove’s goalscoring prowess, he also thinks they need to continue to work on taking their chances.

He added: “We gifted them (two goals) and we should have been out of sight at 2-0 or maybe three or four. We had a few chances, but we’re in a tougher league now and need to take them or learn how to sit back a bit.

“It shows character, grinding it out. A lot of teams would’ve settled. We’re determined though to win every game.”

Ex-Aberdeen player Masson got the timely boost of being reunited with ex-Dons team-mate Fraser Fyvie on Saturday, with the former Wigan, Hibs and Dundee United midfielder penning a short-term deal at the Balmoral Stadium.

Masson said: “I’ve known Fyvie since I was eight or nine, and I’m good mates with him. You can tell in training he’s a lot better than this, but it’s just getting games for him.

“It’s good to see him back playing and be on the park with him.”