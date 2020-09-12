Ambition important for Cove new boy Seb Ross

Ambition was a big factor in Seb Ross’ decision to join Cove Rangers.

The 20-year-old midfielder has joined the Granite City outfit on a three-year contract after leaving Aberdeen earlier this summer.

The new season will be Cove’s first in League One, although in the long term the Balmoral Stadium side hope to progress to a higher level.

Hearing about that ambition was music to Ross’ ears and he’s looking forward to being part of the squad as Paul Hartley’s men try to continue their upward ascent.

Ross said: “I’m absolutely buzzing to join the club. I think Cove is a club with big expectations and big ambitions.

“So hopefully I come into that and add to what is already a great team and help get the club to where they want to go.

“The ambition was a big thing for me. When I spoke to the manager, he had me hooked after about two minutes in terms of where he wants the club to go, how he wants to play and how I could fit in.

“It suited me down to a tee after hearing that, so I can’t wait to get started now.

“With the three-year contract, where they want to be in three years is where I want to be.

“They’ve got big ambitions for the next couple of seasons and as a player you want to try to be part of that.

“Hopefully I can try to get myself into a very tough team to get into and help them get to where they want to be.”

In the immediate future, Ross knows he has a fight on his hands to feature regularly for Cove in the new season, which starts against Hibs in the League Cup group stage on October 10.

Also vying for spots in central midfield are Fraser Fyvie, Connor Scully, Blair Yule and Jamie Redman, while Jordon Brown can also be used in that area.

Ross is relishing the competition and added: “I’d love to be a regular – but I know it will be tough. Midfield is probably the hardest place in the squad to get into.

“That made it a good choice for me, because it will be a challenge to play regularly and I will be learning.

“The experienced players in the team have been helping me already. I want to get myself into the team this season, I know it will be tough, but I know I need to fight for the shirt in every training session and every game and I’m willing to do it.”