Alan Combe appointed goalkeeping coach at Cove Rangers

Cove Rangers have announced former Kilmarnock and Dundee United keeper Alan Combe has been appointed as the club’s new goalkeeping coach.

Combe, who also played for St Mirren, Hamilton, Bradford, Cowdenbeath and Morton, replaces John McCafferty, who left the Balmoral Stadium last week for personal reasons.

Cove boss Paul Hartley welcomed Combe – who has served as goalkeeping coach at both Hearts and Hibs – to the club in a statement on the Cove website: “When John informed me he had decided to leave, Alan was the first name I thought of.

“I knew he had just left Hibs and I really enjoyed working with Alan when I was manager of Alloa.

“I’m delighted to be reunited with him, because I know we’ve managed to get our hands on a top class, experienced, goalkeeping coach.”

“Alan will definitely help to get the very best out of our goalkeepers, it’s a great appointment for us.”