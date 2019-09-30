Aird hopes to help Cove kick on

After a dream debut new signing Fraser Aird hopes he can help Cove Rangers push for League 2 glory.

The winger, who signed on Thursday, came off the bench and scored the Granite City side’s third goal in a 3-0 win over Annan Athletic at the Balmoral Stadium.

The former Rangers, Dunfermline, Falkirk, Queen of the South and Dundee United player has signed with Cove until January.

After scoring on his debut, which took the Highland League champions to 22 points from a possible 24 this term, Aird wants the winning feeling to continue.

The Canadian international, 24, said: “I thought the boys were excellent the way they applied themselves.

“It’s always going to be tough for teams the way we try to play.

“It took a while to break them down, but once we did I thought we controlled the game.

“We created a lot of chances and in the second half we could have had a few more. I was delighted to make my debut and top it off with a good goal.

“The manager has put together a great squad and it shows with the type of football we try to play.

“It shows with where we are in the league and we want that to continue.

“The manager has brought me in to add to that squad and go on to try to win the league.

“But we take each game as it comes, we’re playing well and we should enjoy it.

“It’s six straight wins in the league and that’s the best record in Scotland just now so hopefully we can keep that up.

“Everybody wants to be part of a winning team and we’re going to win more than we lose so hopefully I can be a big part of that moving forward.”

When asked what appealed to him about Cove, Aird added: “The way they played football, the manager and the chairman’s ambition all appealed to me.

“I know a lot of the boys from my time at Dundee United. The club in general is going places and it’s great to be part of that.

“Whether it’s for a short period of time or a longer period it’s good to hit the ground running.”

Cove dominated from the outset against Annan and made the breakthrough on the half hour.

From a short corner Chris Antoniazzi chipped the ball in from the right angle of the box and Daniel HIGGINS reached the cross before trialist goalie Chris Smith and rammed home.

After the break Smith denied Mitch Megginson from close range after great interchange with Jamie Masson.

Megginson had a lob blocked by the busy keeper and Masson hit the left post from two yards after Blair Yule fizzed in a cross from the right.

The second goal came on 63 minutes when Aberdeen loanee ANTONIAZZI weaved in from the right and fired a left-footed shot in from 20 yards.

Sub Aird had his goal in the 82nd minute, sending a right-footed half volley into the bottom left corner from the edge of the box.

Cove gaffer Hartley added: “It’s good that you bring a new player in and they get on the scoresheet.

“We’ve got a lot of attacking players. If you look at our bench today, Jamie Redman can play as a defender, but it was midfielders and attackers. It’s important to have good options.”