New boy Aird grateful for Cove opportunity

Fraser Aird is thrilled to be back in football with Cove Rangers.

The 24-year-old winger penned a short-term contract until January with the Granite City side last night.

Aird is a free agent after leaving Dundee United earlier this month.

He started his career with Rangers and has won eight international caps for Canada as well as playing for Vancouver Whitecaps, Falkirk, Dunfermline and Queen of the South.

Aird is in contention to make his Cove debut tomorrow when Annan Athletic visit the Balmoral Stadium.

He said: “I’m just delighted to get the opportunity to get back playing again.

“It’s not nice being out of the game and I’m grateful to be given this opportunity to get back in with Cove Rangers.

“There were a few other options on the table but as soon as I spoke to Cove manager Paul Hartley and the chairman (Keith Moorhouse) I knew this was where I wanted to be.

“I already know some of the guys at Cove, I played with Fraser Fyvie at United and also with Declan Glass and Matty Smith, who are here on loan.

“I spoke to Fraser when the chance to come to Cove came up and he told me I would be coming to a club that is ambitious and has fantastic facilities.

“They are moving in the right direction and also play good football, which was another major attraction.

“The opportunity to play for manager Paul Hartley was another draw.

“We had a good chat yesterday and he made his ambitions for Cove clear and how much he wanted to have me involved.

“I’m really looking forward to the game against Annan Athletic and eager to show I can do well for the club.” Cove manager Paul Hartley is pleased to have bolstered his squad with an international player.

Aird, who was born in Toronto, was capped for Scotland at youth level. But after opting to turn out for Canada he netted his first international goal against the Scots in 2017.

On his signing, Balmoral Stadium boss Hartley added: “We are delighted to have added a player of Fraser’s quality to our squad.

“We only found out in the last couple of days that he might be available so I can only thank the chairman and the other directors for all they did to get a deal agreed.

“Even though it’s a short term contract, it suits both parties.

“It gives Fraser the chance to get back to enjoying playing football again.

“And the bonus for is we are getting a very high quality player.

“He still had a year left on his contract with Dundee United until they agreed to go their separate ways.

“He’s a full international and played a lot of games at high levels for a player of his age.

“The more good players we can get the more our chances of doing well in our first season in the SPFL will be.”

Cove are set to be without defenders Ryan Strachan and Alan Redford for tomorrow’s encounter with Annan.

Strachan is struggling with a groin problem and Redford has been ill.

Meanwhile, Cove’s Scottish Cup second-round tie with Auchinleck Talbot on Saturday October 19 will kick-off at 2.30pm at Beechwood Park.

The Highland League champions faced the Ayrshire side at this stage last season, losing 2-1 in a replay at Beechwood.