Aird confident Cove Rangers can be more clinical

Fraser Aird reckons Cove Rangers can still become more ruthless.

The Granite City team swept aside Albion Rovers 3-0 at the Balmoral Stadium on Tuesday night to move three points clear at the top of League Two.

The only complaint Aird could have about the win against the men from Coatbridge was Cove’s failure to take more of their opportunities, with a mixture of inspired goalkeeping from Albion’s Daniel Potts and Cove profligacy stopping the margin of victory being greater.

The winger believes the Highland League champions can become more clinical.

The 24-year-old thinks missed chances cost Cove in defeats against Stenhousemuir in the league (3-2) and Auchinleck Talbot in the Scottish Cup (1-0) prior to their midweek win.

Canadian international Aird said: “Stenhousemuir speaks for itself, we created a lot of chances and didn’t take them.

“Right now we’re creating a lot of chances. On Tuesday we created a lot of chances and scored three goals, but it could have been four, five or more.

“At Auchinleck we had 80% of the ball, but they go up the park and score late on.

“That happens in football if you don’t take your chances, but we know we have good enough players in the squad that if we keep creating, they will score.

“It was positive on Tuesday and we want to kick on again on Saturday.

“If we go two or three up at half-time on Tuesday, the game is over.

“But we went in at 1-0 and it gives them an opportunity. When you get the second and third goals, you control the game.

“I’m happy we’re getting the chances. I think the manager would be concerned if we weren’t creating chances or getting into the positions.

“With the squad we’ve got, there are more goals to come.”

Aird set up Cove’s first two goals for Mitch Megginson and Scott Ross against Rovers.

It was just his fourth game for Paul Hartley’s side since signing a deal until January last month.

Cove having two free weekends since then hasn’t made it easy for the former Rangers, Falkirk and Dundee United player to get up to speed, but Aird feels he is getting better with each game he plays. He added: “I thought I did well and on another day probably could have scored a few goals.

“But I’m here to create goals and get crosses into the box so to set up two was good. The main objective was to get three points after two defeats in a row and we did that.

“It’s been tough for me with the free weeks. The reason I came here was to play games and get myself fit.

“I don’t think I’m 100% fit yet, but I’m getting there so if I get more games under my belt we’ll see what happens.”

On Saturday Cove travel to Central Park to play Cowdenbeath in a first-versus-third clash.

Aird is relishing that challenge and believes a showing similar to the one produced in midweek should be enough to take the points.

He said: “It will be a tough game. when we played them at home it took a last-minute goal to get the points.

“It’s always a tough place to go, Central Park, so it will be interesting.

“But if we play the way we can and keep creating chances like we did on Tuesday, we know we can take care of business.”