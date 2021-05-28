Cove and Peterhead paired together in League Cup group stage

Cove Rangers and Peterhead have been drawn together in the group stage of next season’s League Cup.

The Aberdeen outfit and the Blue Toon have been paired together in Group A of the competition, which is now known as the Premier Sports Cup, alongside Premiership side Hearts, Championship team Inverness Caley Thistle and League Two Stirling Albion.

Elsewhere, Highland League champions Brora Rangers were drawn in Group C alongside Ross County, Dundee, Forfar and Montrose.

© SNS Group

Elgin City are in Group B with Dundee United, Arbroath, East Fife and Kelty Hearts in their section.

The group stage matches will be played on July 10/11, 13/14, 17/18, 20/21 and 24/25 with fixtures to be announced in due course.

The five Scottish clubs involved in European competition – Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen, Hibs and St Johnstone – will join the tournament at the last 16 stage.