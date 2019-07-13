Coutts sets his sights on fourth promotion

Aberdonian Paul Coutts is aiming for his fourth promotion in English football with new club Fleetwood Town.

The 30-year-old has joined the Fishermen after four-and-a-half years with Sheffield United.

Last season Coutts, who started his senior career with Cove Rangers in the Highland League, helped the Blades win promotion from the Championship to the English Premier League.

However, he chose to depart Bramall Lane due to limited game time and has dropped down to League One and ambitious Fleetwood.

After finishing 11th in English football’s third tier last term Joey Barton’s side have their sights set on promotion.

Coutts has already helped Peterborough (2009) and Sheffield United (2017) out of League One before aiding the latter’s elevation from the Championship.

Now he is relishing the prospect of a fourth promotion and said: “The owner (Andrew Pilley) at Fleetwood is a really ambitious guy and he has set his stall out that promotion is what he wants to do this season.

“They’ve consolidated in League One and now they want to push on again.

“Fleetwood have had success in the past coming through the divisions and now they want to carry that on.

“The manager is hugely ambitious and as a player you don’t remember the seasons where you finish mid-table.

“You remember the seasons where you get promoted and that’s definitely my aim this season.”

After impressing in the Championship some eyebrows were raised by Coutts’ decision to drop down to League One.

He added: “I did have a few offers from the Championship, but it was nothing that was quite right for me.

“I just felt after the 18 months or so when I haven’t played that much, it was important to play regularly.

“Taking a step backwards may be the best way to make two steps forward.

“I felt this was the best way to potentially get back to the Championship.

“I could have joined a Championship club, seen how it went and potentially not played much again.

“So I thought if I could drop down a level and show everyone where I was at, I could move back up.”

Fleetwood’s manager Barton is often seen as a divisive figure within football and someone who has a checkered past.

However, Coutts has been impressed by his new gaffer during pre-season and said: “The manager made a lot of effort to try to sign me which was important.

“He was a midfielder who played at the top level and I felt like I could learn from him.

“I spoke to him about the position I play and the age I’m at and he said he found his best form at that age.

“So that appealed to me, that I could improve my game further by playing under somebody like him.

“I’ve been really impressed with him and I think he’s been top drawer.

“He has that reputation for things that happened in the past.

“But all we’ve spoken about is football and he speaks really well about football and speaks really well about my game.

“I’ve been nothing but impressed by him and in pre-season he’s been great.”