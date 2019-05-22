World Cup-bound Corsie calls for fans to pack out Hampden for Scotland v Jamaica

Scotland captain Rachel Corsie says Tuesday’s friendly against Jamaica at Hampden Park will provide the national team with the perfect send-off for next month’s World Cup in France.

The Scots maiden World Cup begins with a Group D match against England in Nice on June 9.

Manager Shelley Kerr is hoping to attract a crowd of more than 10,000 for the game against Jamaica, and Aberdeen-born Corsie says leading her country at the national stadium will be a proud moment.

Aberdonian Corsie said: “For a number of the girls it will be the first time they have played here.

“I think it is the recognition from the association for us to experience playing at Hampden.

“The fans can come along and support us, especially those who won’t be able to come over and see us in France.”

New Scotland men’s manager Steve Clarke cited Kerr’s success as inspiration yesterday.

Corsie, who said the comments were “flattering” to the SWNT, said: “To do it in his first interview as Scotland manager says a huge amount about what we have done.

“It reiterates the message that we are in it together, men and women. We all want Scotland to be at major tournaments, no matter the level.”