Scotland captain Corsie delighted to be home in north-east for special festival of football

Scotland captain Rachel Corsie said it was “really special” to attend a celebratory football festival in her honour.

Aberdeen’s Corsie was at Lawsondale playing fields in Westhill last night as local school pupils saw her off ahead of next month’s World Cup in France.

The 29-year-old is back in the north-east ahead of flying out with Shelley Kerr’s squad next week.

Centre-back Corsie, who will lead the Scots in their opening game against England on June 9, said: “It’s something that’s really special.

“The girls in the national team know we have a huge responsibility to help encourage youth football where we consider home and show there’s a pathway it’s possible to achieve.

“We want them to feel it’s possible to have a dream and make it realisable.

“For me, coming home is something I don’t get to do very often.

“I’m passionate about it. I’m from Aberdeen and support Aberdeen.

“I want the journey to be easier for the kids who are starting on it now.

“It’s really fun, there’s this event tonight, and it’s really exciting I’m home and can attend.”

Corsie was also at Ashley Road School in the city and was set to visit pupils at Hazlehead today.

Kerr’s Dark Blues are in a Group D which also includes Argentina and Japan.

The fact four third-place teams reach the knock-outs in France gives Corsie & Co a real chance of an extended stay on the continent.

This, the skipper thinks, will only serve to boost the game back home, after a week in which more than 18,000 were at Hampden to see the Scots beat Jamaica 3-2.

Corsie said: “I hope so (we can do well at the World Cup). There’s been a huge reception from qualifying already.

“To take it one step further and perform can only do more positive things.”