Locos boss Cooper counts on players’ attitude to see them through Huntly test

Inverurie Locos manager Neil Cooper hopes the “fantastic” attitude of his players will see them through when they face Huntly.

Weather permitting, Locos will make the trip to Christie Park tomorrow to take on their local rivals.

The second-placed Railwaymen have not had a game since their loss to league leaders Cove Rangers on December 2.

Snow and ice has even made it difficult for the Garioch side to train, but Cooper has praised the attitude of his players.

He said: “There is nothing you can do about it sometimes, but it is very difficult to train at this time of year with the weather.

“We have been training inside at Strikers in Bridge of Don because the artificial pitch at the Garioch Sports Centre in Inverurie was unplayable.

“That’s just the way it is just now with the outdoor facilities and the snow and ice, it makes it very difficult at this time of year.

“And the indoor places all have a lot of teams waiting for spaces.

“We did most of our work in terms of our shape and set-plays in pre-season.

“If we need to change it then we can tinker with it, but you haven’t got a lot of time and the area we’re working on is not big – it’s a third of a pitch we’re working on.

“It’s not ideal but it’s the best we’ve got at this moment in time and we’ll do as best as we can.

“The players have done that, they’ve been fantastic and I can’t credit them enough for their attitude coming to training.

“They’ve done a full day’s work and they come to training at night and put in the same effort, and have been taking it into games on a Saturday which is why they are doing so well.”

“It will be a difficult game against Huntly with their new manager (Charlie Charlesworth), there’s no easy games in games in this league.

“But hopefully it is on and we can get a win and a good performance to get going again.”

Formartine United make the trip to Inverness to face Clachnacuddin.

Turiff United take on Wick Academy at the Haughs. Deveronvale welcome Rothes to Banff and champions Buckie Thistle, who have allowed goalkeeper Ross Salmon to join Dyce Juniors, host Keith at Victoria Park.