CONFIRMED: Aberdeen pair McKenna and Devlin in Scotland squad

Aberdeen’s Mikey Devlin and Scott McKenna have been named in Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad for the games against Cyprus and Kazakhstan.

Steve Clarke has named his Scotland squad to face Cyprus and Kazakhstan later this month. 🇨🇾 v 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 – Saturday, 16 November

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 v 🇰🇿 – Tuesday, 19 November ➡️ Purchase your Kazakhstan tickets online now: https://t.co/ztYEUW7iGS pic.twitter.com/D7h8ODtQjy — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) November 5, 2019

In the squad for the Euro 2020 Group I qualifiers alongside the Dons pair are ex-Reds Kenny McLean (Norwich), Ryan Christie (Celtic) and Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth), as well as Aberdeen-raised Stuart Armstrong (Southampton).

The qualifiers are dead-rubbers for Clarke’s side after a disappointing campaign, and they are instead focused on building momentum for March’s Euro play-offs.