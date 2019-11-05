Show Links
CONFIRMED: Aberdeen pair McKenna and Devlin in Scotland squad

by Ryan Cryle
05/11/2019, 11:44 am Updated: 05/11/2019, 2:12 pm
Aberdeen’s Mikey Devlin and Scott McKenna have been named in Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad for the games against Cyprus and Kazakhstan.

In the squad for the Euro 2020 Group I qualifiers alongside the Dons pair are ex-Reds Kenny McLean (Norwich), Ryan Christie (Celtic) and Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth), as well as Aberdeen-raised Stuart Armstrong (Southampton).

The qualifiers are dead-rubbers for Clarke’s side after a disappointing campaign, and they are instead focused on building momentum for March’s Euro play-offs.

