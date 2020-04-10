Clubs still to vote on SPFL plan to conclude season

There may not be a decision on the SPFL’s plan to cut short the Championship, League One and League Two seasons tonight, after the governing body released a statement saying only 39 of the 42 member clubs had voted as of 5pm.

The proposal, which would see the league standings finalised on a points per game basis, also includes the provision that – should the Covid-19 outbreak also make it impossible to finish the Premiership season – the top-flight would be decided on the same basis.

One Premiership club, one Championship club and one club across League and League Two still had to have their say as of 5pm, with only the top-flight and the latter two divisions having enough positive responses to pass at that point.

An SPFL spokesman said: “It is very important that clubs consider carefully the resolution and we are grateful to those clubs who have voted already.

“With the Ladbrokes Premiership and Ladbrokes Leagues 1 & 2 divisions each having approved the resolution, we await the voting slip from the one Ladbrokes Championship club that has yet to vote. We will provide an update as soon as we are in a position to do so.”